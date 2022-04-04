Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.87. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $941.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.48. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

