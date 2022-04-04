Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

