STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.62 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $136.37 million and $8.62 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00108311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.