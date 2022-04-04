State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of FAF opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

