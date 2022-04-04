State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

