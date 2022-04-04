State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,174,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,555,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $144.47 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

