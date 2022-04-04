State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 203.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.98. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock worth $752,580 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

