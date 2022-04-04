State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.94 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

