State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.37 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

