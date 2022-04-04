State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in News by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in News by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in News by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $21.93 on Monday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

