State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 7,452 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 253,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

