State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,342 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

