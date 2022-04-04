State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.