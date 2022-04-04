State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $667.43 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $506.51 and a one year high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.73 and its 200 day moving average is $656.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

