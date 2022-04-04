State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,949,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,107,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

HLT stock opened at $150.71 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

