State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $30,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

