State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.59 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $248.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.17. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $249.06. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

