State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $23.64 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Cintas worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $423.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

