State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.29 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

LULU opened at $367.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.