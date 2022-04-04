State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 65,234 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,670,000 after buying an additional 5,676,634 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 192.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 7,046,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

