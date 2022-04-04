State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,485 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,707,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.