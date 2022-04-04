State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,485 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,707,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

