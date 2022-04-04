State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 978 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.17 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.