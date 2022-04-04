Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.