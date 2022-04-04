Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,038 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $74.19.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

