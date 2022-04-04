Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $367.44 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

