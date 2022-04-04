Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

