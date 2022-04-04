Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 101,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

