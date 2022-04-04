Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,223 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Pure Storage stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

