Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,405 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 49.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 32.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.