Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $131.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

