Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.