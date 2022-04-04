STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNVVF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of SNVVF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

