Stephens Lowers P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Price Target to $40.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $42.50 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.33 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

