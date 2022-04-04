Stephens Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WERN. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

