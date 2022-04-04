Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STER. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of STER stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. 315,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

