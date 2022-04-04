Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of STRL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

