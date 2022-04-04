Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

