Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

