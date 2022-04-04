StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.47. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 104,684.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 277,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,812 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

