StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,127.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,271.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,063.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,268.67. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,671.45 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,755,067. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.