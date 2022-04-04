StockNews.com Begins Coverage on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

RILY opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 4,300 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,351,355 shares of company stock worth $12,596,152. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

