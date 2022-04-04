StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

BLL stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

