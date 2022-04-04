StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CalAmp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.16 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

