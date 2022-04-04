StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar stock opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.05.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

