StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $511.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

