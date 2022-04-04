StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.47 million, a P/E ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.