StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after buying an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.