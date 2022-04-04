StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,033.15 and a beta of 1.77. Cutera has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cutera by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.