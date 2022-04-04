StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.06.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $416.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.