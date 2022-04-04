StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.62. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

